Mary A. Manning-Ford
RACINE - Mary A. Manning-Ford, 65, completed her earthly pilgrimage on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, September 16th, at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Ernest Ni'A officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

