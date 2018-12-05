Try 1 month for 99¢
Mary A. Holtz

May 1, 1925—December 2, 2018

RACINE—Surrounded by family, Mary A. Holtz, age 93, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

She was born in Racine, May 1, 1925, daughter of the late William and Sarah (Nee: Bidgood) Holtz.

Mary was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1943.” Earlier in Mary’s career she was employed by the United States Air Force in Dayton, OH. Shortly after World War II she relocated to Chicago, IL where she was employed by the United States District Attorney as Administrative Assistant. Lastly, Mary moved to Racine in 2005 to be closer to family. An avid reader, Mary also enjoyed golfing and traveling.

Survivors include her relatives, Dick (Jody) Angel, Bill (Jill) Angel, Carol Greco, Ann (Steve) Walling, James (Catherine) Angel; and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, William R. Holtz.

A private Mass will be held at St. Monica’s Senior Living with interment at Calvary Cemetery.

A very special thank you to the entire staff at St. Monica’s and Grace Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

