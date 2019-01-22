January 13, 1925—January 18, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT – Mary A. Fumo, 94, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Friday, January 18, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Racine, Mary was born on January 13, 1925, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Concetta (nee: Alfano) Fumo. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1942.
As a young woman, she spent many hours working in her Father’s Grocery store, Fumo Grocery, in the Lakeside neighborhood of Racine. Later she would take a job with First National Bank and become a career woman. The bank changed names many times, but Mary was a constant. Mary retired from what would finally became Chase Bank, as a vice president, serving over 50 years.
She was a lifetime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church where she was a devout and active participant in just about every capacity throughout her life. She was a long standing member of the St. Lucy’s Altar Society and Catholic Women’s club. Until her passing, Mary was the oldest and longest surviving member of the parish, and proud of the fact that her father Lorenzo was a founding member of the church.
In addition to being active at church, Mary enjoyed golfing at Washington Park, playing into her 80’s. She was even a member of the “Hole in One Club”, getting an ace on the 143 yard 4th hole at Washington Park Golf Course. When she wasn’t golfing, Mary loved to socialize. Her work at the bank gave her the opportunity to meet, and befriend, everyone in town. Most important to Mary, however, was her family. She was happiest when in their company and was deeply loved.
Mary is survived by her dear sister, Rose Fumo; her loving nieces and nephews, Cindy Smith, Charlie Presta, Sue Gabbey, Lawrence (Vicki) Gabbey and Michael (Tricia Hanson) Gabbey; and by her dear great nieces and nephews; Nicole, Stephanie (Jared), Adam, Ben and Elizabeth. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Carmela (Lawrence) Presta and Edith (Victor) Gabbey.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday evening for a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will take place at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave) on Friday, January 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Javier Guativa and Rev. Mark Jones concelebrating. There will also be a visitation in church on Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum following the Mass. Memorials have been suggested to St. Lucy Catholic Church or St. Catherine’s High School.
A heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Ascension All Saints; especially in the ER and ICU, for the loving and professional attention Mary received while under their care.
