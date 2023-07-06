July 10, 1943—June 30, 2023
CALEDONIA—Marvin W. Hintz, 79, passed away at his home in Husher on Friday, June 30, 2023.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Sharyn Chase-Hintz; children: Marilyn (Bob) Lentz, Martin (Gretchen) Hintz, Marlene Hintz, Marcia Schilling, and Mark (Debbie) Hintz; stepdaughter, Shelby Chase; grandchildren: Holly (Andrew) Christianson, Amber Lentz, Andrew Lechner, Zachary, Veronica, Natalie and Abigail Schilling, Russell, Graham, Nora and Faith Hintz; great-grandson, Caius Christianson; and former wife, mother of his children, and friend, Mary Ellen Hintz. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Grace; his brothers: Donald, Raymond, and Alvin Hintz; and his sister-in-law, Elsie Hintz.
A memorial visitation and celebration of Marvin’s life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7900 Nicholson Road, on what would have been his 80th birthday, Monday, July 10, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Caledonia Memorial Park.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000