Marvin W. Hintz

July 10, 1943 - June 30, 2023

CALEDONIA - Marvin W. Hintz, 79, passed away at his home in Husher on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Marvin was born in that same home on July 10, 1943, to Alfred and Grace (nee: Terpstra) Hintz, on the farm owned by his grandparents Reinhold and Mathilda Hintz. He was a lifelong resident of Husher, except for the 11 years between the farm auction in 1961 and when he was able to purchase the house to bring it back to the Hintz family in 1972.

Marvin worked for Herman Knuth, Payne & Dolan, was a member of the Caledonia Fire Department for 18 years as a Firefighter on Truck 7, Paramedic, EMT, and Chief Mechanical Engineer before becoming a truck driver, first for Peck Meat Packing, then as an owner-operator with his nephew Darrell, and finally delivering and fixing heavy equipment for a local construction company until his retirement.

He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time up north, fishing trips in Canada with longtime friends, and dreaming of a log cabin in Alaska, but settled for building a cabin himself in the north woods of Wisconsin.

In his younger years, Marvin enjoyed duck hunting in Horicon Marsh and annual deer hunting trips with friends near 7 Mile Lake, as well as hiking his usual deer hunting grounds to check on the bald eagles nesting there.

He took his family and his mother on trips to Walt Disney World in Florida, through Minnesota and South Dakota out to Yellowstone Park, and to Canada and Niagara Falls. He also took his family and mother on summer vacations around Wisconsin to visit family and friends, and to various campgrounds including Pine-Aire Campground on Duck Lake near Eagle River, WI, a family favorite. Later in life he enjoyed trips to his cabin, going to casinos, meeting up with friends for coffee, doing word searches, and just driving around exploring and looking for deer.

He was a humble, kind, considerate man who took care of family, friends, and strangers alike. He had a lifelong love of teasing and joking to make others smile and laugh.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Sharyn Chase-Hintz, children: Marilyn (Bob) Lentz, Martin (Gretchen) Hintz, Marlene Hintz, Marcia Schilling, and Mark (Debbie) Hintz; stepdaughter, Shelby Chase; grandchildren: Holly (Andrew) Christianson, Amber Lentz, Andrew Lechner, Zachary, Veronica, Natalie and Abigail Schilling, Russell, Graham, Nora and Faith Hintz; great-grandson, Caius Christianson; and former wife, mother of his children, and friend, Mary Ellen Hintz. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Grace; his brothers: Donald, Raymond, and Alvin Hintz, and his sister-in-law, Elsie Hintz.

A memorial visitation and celebration of Marvin's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7900 Nicholson Road, on what would have been his 80th birthday, Monday, July 10, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Caledonia Memorial Park.

