Marvin Victor Owens, Jr.

June 9, 1958—October 3, 2018

RACINE—Marvin “Marv” Victor Owens, Jr., 60, passed away on October 3, 2018 at Ascension All Saints.

He was born in Minnesota on June 9, 1958, the son of the late Marvin and Delores (nee: Frederickson) Owens, Sr.

Marv was employed for many years as a forklift driver for Chrysler. On June 26, 2002, he was united in marriage to Diane Riffer. Marv was an avid Packer fan. He loved going charter fishing with his family and friends, and listening to music, mostly Metallica. Marv will be deeply missed by many.

Surviving are his wife, Diane; children, Melody Griffin, Jacob, Tina, and Aryiss Owens, and grandchildren. Marv is also survived by sister, Wendy (Blair) Nielsen, and brothers, Jeff and Darrin (Katrina) Owens. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Marv was preceded in death by his parents, uncle and aunt, Barry (Marjorie) Pate.

A celebration of Marv’s life will be held at Coasters Bar, 1301 Main St. Racine, WI 53402, on Sunday, October 14, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Family and friends, are encouraged to wear your favorite Packer attire.

Those wishing to make memorials in honor of Marv, please forward to the American Cancer Society.

Marv’s family would like to thank the staff at Ascension All Saints for their compassionate care of Marv during his time there.

