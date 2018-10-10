June 9, 1958—October 3, 2018
RACINE—Marvin “Marv” Victor Owens, Jr., 60, passed away on October 3, 2018 at Ascension All Saints.
He was born in Minnesota on June 9, 1958, the son of the late Marvin and Delores (nee: Frederickson) Owens, Sr.
Marv was employed for many years as a forklift driver for Chrysler. On June 26, 2002, he was united in marriage to Diane Riffer. Marv was an avid Packer fan. He loved going charter fishing with his family and friends, and listening to music, mostly Metallica. Marv will be deeply missed by many.
Surviving are his wife, Diane; children, Melody Griffin, Jacob, Tina, and Aryiss Owens, and grandchildren. Marv is also survived by sister, Wendy (Blair) Nielsen, and brothers, Jeff and Darrin (Katrina) Owens. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Marv was preceded in death by his parents, uncle and aunt, Barry (Marjorie) Pate.
A celebration of Marv’s life will be held at Coasters Bar, 1301 Main St. Racine, WI 53402, on Sunday, October 14, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Family and friends, are encouraged to wear your favorite Packer attire.
Those wishing to make memorials in honor of Marv, please forward to the American Cancer Society.
Marv’s family would like to thank the staff at Ascension All Saints for their compassionate care of Marv during his time there.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.