FRANKLIN—Marvin Roger Christensen passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 74. Beloved husband and best-friend of Christine. Caring and devoted dad of Leann (Bob) Stephans and Pam (Kurt) Johnson. Adored papa of Sydney, Ellie and Kage. Dear brother of Roy (Helene), Larry (Joyce), the late Melvin, Jeff (Sue) and Jane (Bill) Steck. Marv will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law: Martha (the late Gus) Lamelas and Estela (the late Jamie) Minor, in addition to many other relatives and friends.