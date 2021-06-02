January 20, 1947—May 29, 2021
FRANKLIN—Marvin Roger Christensen passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 74. Beloved husband and best-friend of Christine. Caring and devoted dad of Leann (Bob) Stephans and Pam (Kurt) Johnson. Adored papa of Sydney, Ellie and Kage. Dear brother of Roy (Helene), Larry (Joyce), the late Melvin, Jeff (Sue) and Jane (Bill) Steck. Marv will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law: Martha (the late Gus) Lamelas and Estela (the late Jamie) Minor, in addition to many other relatives and friends.
A Gathering will be held on Thursday June 3, 2021, at the funeral home, from 4:00 PM until the time of Prayer Service 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will the held on Tuesday June 8, 2021 at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. 6th St. Milwaukee, at 10:00 AM. Burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery will follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.