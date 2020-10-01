OF RACINE—Marvin M. Jarstad, age 71, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence.
Relatives and friends are welcome to meet and greet with the family, Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A very special thank you to his caregivers at Hope and Faith Group Home for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
