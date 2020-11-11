Marvin L. Thomforde

1932 - 2020

Sturtevant - Marvin Lester Thomforde, age 88, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Ada, MN, October 17, 1932, son of the late Fred and Anna (Nee: Bremer)

Surviving are his loving wife of 38 years, Ruth; children, Debra Thomforde of Reedsburg, WI, Mark (Tracy) Thomforde of Racine,WI; stepchildren, Suzanne (John) Gawelski, Sheri (Dan) Lechner, Michelle (Jeff) Lechner-Riehle; 8 grandchildren, Mitchell Thomforde (Paige), Douglas Thomforde, Conrad and Cedar Lechner-Riehle, Alyssa and Kaitlin Gawelski, John Lechner (Nicole), Sarah (Jack) Connelly; sister, Darlene Peterson; brother-in-law, Raymond (Janet) Otto; the Stoll, Jacob, and Tendeland families; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Loren, Willis, Orlaine, Wayne, Vernon, and Sharon.