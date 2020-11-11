Marvin L. Thomforde
1932 - 2020
Sturtevant - Marvin Lester Thomforde, age 88, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Ada, MN, October 17, 1932, son of the late Fred and Anna (Nee: Bremer)
Surviving are his loving wife of 38 years, Ruth; children, Debra Thomforde of Reedsburg, WI, Mark (Tracy) Thomforde of Racine,WI; stepchildren, Suzanne (John) Gawelski, Sheri (Dan) Lechner, Michelle (Jeff) Lechner-Riehle; 8 grandchildren, Mitchell Thomforde (Paige), Douglas Thomforde, Conrad and Cedar Lechner-Riehle, Alyssa and Kaitlin Gawelski, John Lechner (Nicole), Sarah (Jack) Connelly; sister, Darlene Peterson; brother-in-law, Raymond (Janet) Otto; the Stoll, Jacob, and Tendeland families; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Loren, Willis, Orlaine, Wayne, Vernon, and Sharon.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, November 14, 2020, 9 – 9:30 am. A memorial service will follow at 9:30 am with Reverend Thomas Vathappallil officiating. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Marvin's page, service, and select livestream. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Sebastian's Catholic Church or Our Harmony Club.org have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.