Marvin L. Thomforde

Sturtevant – Marvin Lester Thomforde, age 88, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Ada, MN, October 17, 1932, son of the late Fred and Anna (Nee: Bremer) Thomforde. He was raised on a farm without electricity or indoor plumbing, and learned the value of hard work and working together with family and friends to accomplish any task at an early age.

Marvin proudly served in the U.S. Army 1950-1952 and moved to Racine following his discharge. He was employed by George Skovsted and Son for 23 years and then owned and operated Thomforde Concrete from 1984-2006. He treated his business associates as friends and employees like family. On December 4, 1982 he was united in marriage to Ruth A. Lechner at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church and faithfully continued to worship there. Marvin treasured time spent with his family and vacations to visit out-of-state siblings in Minnesota and Florida were an annual event. Marvin’s hobby was taking care of his 5 acres and sharing his beautifully manicured yard and garden with family and friends. He enjoyed a beer or old fashioned, only after five, with anyone who wanted to sit in the sun and chat. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle who will be dearly missed.