Marvin L. Schmierer

He was born on May 16, 1935 to the late Fred and Ottillia (nee: Kinzle) Schmierer in Napoleon, ND. Marvin was united in marriage to the love of his life, Germaine Boever on October 17, 1959 in Alexandria, MN. They celebrated 61 loving years of marriage and were blessed with seven children.

Marvin proudly served his country, in the United States Army, for 14 years. He was employed by the City of Racine as a mechanic and was proud to be a member of the 20 Year Club. Marvin was a devoted Catholic and an active member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed square dancing, camping, going out to breakfast, watching the Milwaukee Brewers and playing cards with his family and friends. Marvin was a man with many talents; everything from fixing cars to building garages. Above all he treasured anything that involved helping his family and friends when in need at any time of day or night.