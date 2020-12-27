May 16, 1935—December 16, 2020
RACINE—Marvin L. Schmierer, 85, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 with his wife by his side.
He was born on May 16, 1935 to the late Fred and Ottillia (nee: Kinzle) Schmierer in Napoleon, ND. Marvin was united in marriage to the love of his life, Germaine Boever on October 17, 1959 in Alexandria, MN. They celebrated 61 loving years of marriage and were blessed with seven children.
Marvin proudly served his country, in the United States Army, for 14 years. He was employed by the City of Racine as a mechanic and was proud to be a member of the 20 Year Club. Marvin was a devoted Catholic and an active member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed square dancing, camping, going out to breakfast, watching the Milwaukee Brewers and playing cards with his family and friends. Marvin was a man with many talents; everything from fixing cars to building garages. Above all he treasured anything that involved helping his family and friends when in need at any time of day or night.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Germaine; children, David Schmierer, Bruce Schmierer, Rebecca (Floyd) Weyenberg, Duane (Stacey) Schmierer, Michael Schmierer, Laura (Casey) Grams, and Thomas (Sophia) Schmierer; grandchildren, Anthony, Justin (Kayla) Sell, Shane (Lindsay), Cassidy (David) Tomaich, Madalyn, Emma, Natalie, Joseph, Luke, Kathryn, Jason, Olivia; great grandchildren, Alyssa and Luke, sister, Donna (George) Brown. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Eugene and Jevon.
A private memorial service was held with full military honors. He has been laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
