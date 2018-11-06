Marvin K. Sax, 75, of Yorkville, passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.
Born in Watford City, North Dakota, he was the son of Leslie and Olga (nee Berg) Sax. He spent his early life on the farm in Superior, Wisconsin where he graduated from area schools. He served in the United States Army and the Army Reserves from 1960 to 1969 and earned his private pilot’s license in the 1970’s.
On August 18, 1962 he married Karen Kitchen. They lived in Superior briefly, before moving to Wyoming. They moved back to Superior in 1969 before settling in the Yorkville area.
Marvin was the sole proprietor of S & B Foods, a frozen pizza delivery business.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, The American Legion Post 494, and snowmobile clubs. He also belonged to the Ouisconsin fish and gaming club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and watching the Packers and the Brewers. Marvin genuinely enjoyed life, and loved and cared for everyone he met.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Sheryl Sax and Michael (Sandra, nee Kusters) Sax; grandchildren, Nicholas (Lauren Schaefer) Frievalt, Megan (Tim) Lord (nee Verwey), Nathan Sax (Rachel nee Bogue), and Courtney Sax; great-grandchild, Maxwell Lord; sister, Marjorie Bonner; sister in law Judy Sax and a multitude of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Donald Sax and sister, Inez Vanderport.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Boland Hall for their care of Marvin.
The family suggests memorials be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Services for Marvin will be Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Friends and relatives may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and again on Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A private family burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
