October 1, 1951—November 6, 2021

BURLINGTON—Marvin H. Klepel, 70, passed away at Arbor View MC in Burlington, WI on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Marvin was born October 1, 1951 in Racine, the son of Harold and Mildred (nee: Jacobs) Klepel.

He worked as a material handler for Twin Disc for many years. Marvin will be deeply missed by his sister Carol Klepel. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Marvin will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in Strouf Funeral Home, Pastor Brian Crane officiating. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the funeral home from 2:30 until the time of service. Burial is private for the family.

