Jan. 27, 1933—April 28, 2023

Marvin Dickel, 90, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023,

He was born in Frytown, IA, on January 27, 1933, son of the late Daniel and Katie (nee Kinsinger) Dickel. Marv graduated from Kalona High School in 1952. He delivered feed for Yoder’s Feed until he was inducted into the Army towards the end of the Korean War. He served in the 92nd Armored Field Artillery “Red Devils” Unit in Korea and Japan from 1953 to 1954. After his return from Korea and Japan, Marv married his high school sweetheart, Vivian Dickel (née Hochstetler) in Kalona, IA.

He then attended the University of Iowa, where he majored in General Sciences. Marv initially worked at Bendix and Red Jacket Pump in Davenport, IA, before moving to Racine, WI, in 1966, to join Massey Ferguson. After 1966, he and Vivian lived the majority of their lives in Racine.

Marv was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Although he and Vivian lived much of their lives in Wisconsin, they remained passionate University of Iowa fans decked out in gold and black attending Iowa football games. Marv also loved to fish and organized family fishing trips to Canada. He was a collector of antique lamps, an avid photographer, and a lover of travel.

Marv was also a great handyman whose family and church members pulled into many projects. He led the facilities committee at the Covenant Presbyterian Church for many years and served as a church trustee.

Marv will be deeply missed by his family and friends, his sons and daughters-in-law: David and Margaret Dickel of Plano, TX, and Ron and Marion Dickel of Los Gatos, CA; grandchildren: Dr. Diane (Dr. Jonathan Walsh) Dickel, Dr. Lauren (Jason Tyra) Tyra, Stephen (Madeleine) Stanwood, and Matthew Dickel; great-grandchildren: Vivian Walsh, and Ethan and Charlotte Tyra; and loving companion Eileen Schroeder.

Funeral services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio Street in Racine, at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, with Rev. Jennie Gleichauf officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 12:00 to 1:00 PM prior to the service. Marv will be laid to rest in his hometown of Kalona on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a Memorial Service that morning.

Gifts in his memory can be given to Covenant Presbyterian Church.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000