Marvin E. Bohlman

October 18, 1929—April 22, 2020

RACINE—Surrounded by his loving family, Marvin Earl Bohlman, age 90, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence. Marv was born in Racine, October 18, 1929, son of the late Martin (Zip) and Cora (nee: Halberstadt) Bohlman. He was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1947”. On February 17, 1951 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Lucille MacFarland at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Marv proudly served in the United States Army 1948 – 1951.

He was employed at Wisconsin Bell for 37-1/2 years, as a technician in special services, retiring in 1985. He was a member of Journey in Faith Church. Marv’s life was filled with love for music and singing, which began as a child. He was always in church choir. Marv organized a battalion choir for the Chaplain’s Hour while in the army. Marv was a member of the Boys of 76 drum corps where he played bugle. His love of music carried on in performances at Cardiac Capers, Racine, Showtimers and a German tuba band, Fort Myers Florida. Marv is gone, but his music lives on.