MERRYVILLE, IN - Marvin Chones, 65, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be at Greater MT. Eagle Missionary Baptist Church, 929 State St, on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Adrian Malone officiating. Visitation will be that Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. PLEASE BE KIND AND WEAR A MASK.