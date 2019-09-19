Marty R. Davis

RACINE—Marty Robbin Davis, age 31, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Sunday, September 22, 2019, 3 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1- 3 P.M. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

