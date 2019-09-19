{{featured_button_text}}
Marty R. Davis

RACINE—Marty Robbin Davis, age 31, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Sunday, September 22, 2019, 3 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1- 3 P.M. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

Please see our website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marty Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments