July 19, 1930—March 31, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Martle Joy Niesen, “Marty” (nee Rick), 92, departed to heaven surrounded by her family on March 31, 2023.

Marty was born to Fred and Charlotte (nee Arseneau) Rick in Marinette, WI, in 1930. She moved to Racine with her family at age eleven. After high school, she worked at Western Printing Company until her marriage to Robert “Bob” H. Niesen in 1950 at St. Patrick’s Church. Marty moved to Anchorage, Alaska to join Bob during his time serving in the Korean War. They returned to Racine where she lived 76 years until moving to South Carolina to be cared for by her daughter, Diane and son-in-law, Pete Dyhan.

Marty was a wonderful mother to four sons and one daughter: David, Thomas, Kenneth (Tracy Pauer), Diane (Pete Dyhan), Barry (Jill); grandchildren: Brian (Katie) Niesen, Jeanna Cates (Shane), Cayla (Corey) Rhea, Jacob and Shila Pauer, Christian Matalik; great-grandchildren: Janessa Cates, Linc Niesen, Chase McBain, and Lydia Rhea; and other paternal family.

She was preceded in death by her, husband, Bob; son, David; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Ann; parents; and brothers: Don and Dean Rick.

Like her middle name, Marty’s life was filled with joy. She deeply cared for her family and supported her children, and many other children, with Bob in the softball program at Franksville Park. She also assisted the adult bowling and dart ball leagues for two decades. Marty loved all animals, especially feeding birds. She also enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, and word searches, as she was a fantastic speller. Dementia didn’t stand a chance as she was known to be the dictionary. Marty’s quick wit, beautiful voice, and tender love will be missed by all who knew her, including her special friend, Mary Baird, who lifted her up.

A private family service will be held at Wilson Funeral Home. She will rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Donations to Magnolia Memory Care, Inc. are tax deductible at www.magnoliamemorycare.org.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361