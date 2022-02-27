Martin Vance Murray

Martin proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering with a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering. On October 20, 1956 he was united in marriage to Marie Tomes. They were married fifty-three years before Marie preceded him in death on January 17, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his oldest son Michael Murray on November 19, 2014. Before working for S.C. Johnson Wax, in Racine, WI, for 30 years Martin worked for Honeywell teaching the astronauts of the Apollo Space program on electrical components used in the Apollo spacecraft. He worked with Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldridge and Glenn Anderson among several others. When he retired in 2000, he and Marie built their dream retirement home where he lived the next 12 years. He was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church and also served on the Board for St. Monica's Senior Citizen Home for several years. He had many fond memories of camping and traveling with his family in his earlier life and also enjoyed golfing, fishing, working in his wood shop and especially deer hunting with his brother Donald Murray and his sons. In his later years he loved reading. However, he will be best remembered for his love and devotion to his family.