May 8, 1933 - Feb. 6, 2022
RACINE — Martin Vance Murray, age 88, passed away Sunday February 6, 2022. Martin was born in Crandon, WI on May 8, 1933, son of the late Robert and Alice (nee: Dorau) Murray.
Martin proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering with a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering. On October 20, 1956 he was united in marriage to Marie Tomes. They were married fifty-three years before Marie preceded him in death on January 17, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his oldest son Michael Murray on November 19, 2014. Before working for S.C. Johnson Wax, in Racine, WI, for 30 years Martin worked for Honeywell teaching the astronauts of the Apollo Space program on electrical components used in the Apollo spacecraft. He worked with Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldridge and Glenn Anderson among several others. When he retired in 2000, he and Marie built their dream retirement home where he lived the next 12 years. He was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church and also served on the Board for St. Monica's Senior Citizen Home for several years. He had many fond memories of camping and traveling with his family in his earlier life and also enjoyed golfing, fishing, working in his wood shop and especially deer hunting with his brother Donald Murray and his sons. In his later years he loved reading. However, he will be best remembered for his love and devotion to his family.
Martin will be dearly missed by his son Mark (Kristine) of Hayward, WI; his grandchildren: Ashley, Alyssa and Ryan; sister-in-law, Mary; many nieces, nephews but especially his niece Alice who, in his last 8 years of his life, helped him with transportation to and from appointments along with many visits to the ER and hospital stays, grocery shopping and visiting with him weekly watching the Packer's and keeping him company. In addition to his parents, wife and son Michael, Martin was also preceded in death by his brothers: Donald and Robert (Jean).
Funeral services with Full Military Honors will be held at the funeral home on Saturday March 5, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. Private interment will be held. Memorials to Vitas Healthcare are suggested. They can be mailed directly to Vitas Healthcare 2675 N Mayfair Rd, Ste 500 Wauwatosa, WI 53226.
The family extends a special thank you to Vitas Healthcare for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
262-634-7888
Please send condolences to