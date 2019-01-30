Try 1 month for 99¢
Martin Olson

Martin Olson

October 25, 1958 - January 19, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT- Martin (Marty) Carl Olson, 60, passed from the loving arms of his faithful and loving wife to the arms of his faithful and loving Savior on January 19, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Marty was born in Racine on October 25, 1958 to Bennett and Marion (nee Tigges) Olson. He was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. Marty graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1976 where he excelled at school and enjoyed playing football. He married Lucinda (Cindy) Winterle on December 27, 1980. They were blessed with two children: Heather (Michael) Schapals and Matthew (Ashley) Olson. Marty was later blessed with four grandchildren: Avah, Savannah, William, and Charles Olson. His grandchildren brought immeasurable joy to his life.

Marty was very active in many school and church related activities. He played on the church baseball and basketball teams with many of his friends. He was part owner, along with his father, of Nelson Welding Supply in Racine and was very well respected for his knowledge and service to many companies. Marty found no intellectual challenge too great and had an amazing capacity for learning.

In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, left to cherish Marty's memory is his mother, Marion Olson; father-in-law, Richard Winterle; one brother and sister-in-law, John (Judy) Olson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy (Jerry) Schultz and Ruth (Raymond) Schwingle; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James (Janet) Winterle; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carin (Louis) Knapp. Marty is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Marty was preceded in death by his Father, Bennett Olson; his brother, David Olson; and his mother-in-law, Clariss Winterle.

A memorial service in Marty's honor will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church (728 Villa St, Racine, WI 53403) on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Memorials in Marty's name may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

