Martin “Marty” A. Connaughton, age 70, died on May 12, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee where he was taken emergently from his baseball game at The Rock in Franklin, Wisconsin.
Marty was born in Chicago, IL to Martin E. Connaughton (deceased) and LaVern Salisbury. On January 17, 1970, he was united in marriage to Barbara M. (Fodor) Connaughton. They have one son, Ian W. Connaughton (Jane E. Clope) and two grandchildren, Lucas C. and Morgan S. Connaughton.
Since age eight, Marty worked at his grandfather’s shop, Cullen-Legois Manufacturing. He also worked at American Motors/Chrysler Corporation for 31 years, retiring in 2001. He loved every sport and participated in many. The last was playing baseball with the Racine Blues and golfing with the UAW Local 72. He especially enjoyed coaching Ian during his formative years.
In keeping with traditional Irish celebration, family and friends are invited to attend Marty’s celebration at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home-625 S. Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, WI on Wednesday May 19, 2021 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM and on Thursday May 20. All are invited to St. Alphonsus Parish in New Munster, WI where visitation will take place between 9:00 AM and 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Immediately following, all are invited to lunch at Michael’s On the Lake, 3101 Eagle Rd, Kansasville, Wisconsin. Marty loves and thanks everyone for celebrating his life. Masks are required.
