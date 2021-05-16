Martin “Marty” A. Connaughton, age 70, died on May 12, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee where he was taken emergently from his baseball game at The Rock in Franklin, Wisconsin.

Marty was born in Chicago, IL to Martin E. Connaughton (deceased) and LaVern Salisbury. On January 17, 1970, he was united in marriage to Barbara M. (Fodor) Connaughton. They have one son, Ian W. Connaughton (Jane E. Clope) and two grandchildren, Lucas C. and Morgan S. Connaughton.

Since age eight, Marty worked at his grandfather’s shop, Cullen-Legois Manufacturing. He also worked at American Motors/Chrysler Corporation for 31 years, retiring in 2001. He loved every sport and participated in many. The last was playing baseball with the Racine Blues and golfing with the UAW Local 72. He especially enjoyed coaching Ian during his formative years.