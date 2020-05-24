Martin Letscher
December 11, 1935 – May 15, 2020
Martin Letscher, 84, of West Hartford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020.
Marty was born in Warren, Ohio, the son of Harry and Mary Letscher. He married Barbara Thomas, the love of his life, in Warren, Ohio in 1958; they were devoted to each other in marriage of nearly 62 years. Marty was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, James Letscher, John Letscher, and Mary Anne Lesti. Marty earned a ROTC scholarship to attend the University of Notre Dame, graduated in 1958, and was commissioned in the United States Marine Corps. Following his discharge in 1961, he moved to Racine, Wisconsin, where he and Barbara raised their five children, and he began a 20+ year career in market research at S.C. Johnson & Son. After two more moves, Marty and Barbara settled in River Forest, Illinois, where Marty finished his career after running his own successful market research consulting firm. Marty and Barbara enjoyed their retirement. Their passion was travelling the world; by last count, they visited 25 countries.
Marty and Barbara attended different high schools and met as teenagers at Junior Achievement; they continued dating long distance throughout college and got married after graduation. While raising five children, Marty and Barbara somehow found the time to be an integral part of the parent group who founded the Racine Montessori School. Marty was incredibly proud of his five children, their spouses, and his 13 “perfect” grandchildren (as Marty liked to say). Whichever grandchild he was with was his favorite, and his nickname for all of them was “George”.
Marty was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather who, with Barbara, has a legacy to be proud of. Marty is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Gary Letscher (Debbie), Tom Letscher (Sheila), Anne Shanahan (Tim), Mark Letscher (Jane) and Dave Letscher (Beth); and 13 grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to University of Notre Dame Center for Social Concerns, Geddes Hall (Building #1212), Notre Dame, Indiana 46556; Racine Montessori School, 2317 Howe Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403; or American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. A burial service has been held.
