Martin Letscher

Marty was born in Warren, Ohio, the son of Harry and Mary Letscher. He married Barbara Thomas, the love of his life, in Warren, Ohio in 1958; they were devoted to each other in marriage of nearly 62 years. Marty was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, James Letscher, John Letscher, and Mary Anne Lesti. Marty earned a ROTC scholarship to attend the University of Notre Dame, graduated in 1958, and was commissioned in the United States Marine Corps. Following his discharge in 1961, he moved to Racine, Wisconsin, where he and Barbara raised their five children, and he began a 20+ year career in market research at S.C. Johnson & Son. After two more moves, Marty and Barbara settled in River Forest, Illinois, where Marty finished his career after running his own successful market research consulting firm. Marty and Barbara enjoyed their retirement. Their passion was travelling the world; by last count, they visited 25 countries.