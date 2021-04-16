MANCHESTER, Tennessee—Martin J. Erickson, age 76, of Manchester, TN went to heaven after battling cancer.

He was born in Racine, WI, the son of the late Clifford and Julia Erickson. He has survived by his dear wife, Kathleen; two sons: Ted (Amy) and Greg; grandchildren: David (Nikki) and Michael and great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Maverick and April. He is also survived by six siblings; nieces and nephews.

Marty graduated from Burlington High School where he captained the track team and broke a state track record. He served in the U.S. Army (Korea and Vietnam), after which he met and married Kathy (1968). His life was filled with family adventures such as camping, bicycle trips with his sons, grandson, nephew and sister-in-law. He moved his family from place to place (18 times) in Wisconsin, Florida, Memphis and areas around Nashville. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed motorcycles, nice cars, reading, westerns and talking.

A memorial service will be held at the church where he found comfort and fellowship, Wesley Heights United Methodist Church in Tullahoma, TN on April 17, 2021.

Private celebration of life will be held at the VFW Union Grove, WI.