Martin, infant twins Cartier and Kartier

RACINE—Infant twin brothers, Cartier and Kartier Martin passed away at birth in Ascension All Saints. They are survived by their parents, Devin Lincoln and Kertell Martin; maternal grandmother, Lisa Pylkas; maternal great-grandmother, Susan Kainz; uncles, Drew Haigh, Spencer Dzurick, and Avante; aunt, Harley Barkley; other relatives and family friends.A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, November 8th, at 1:30 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

