Martin, infant twins Cartier and Kartier
RACINE—Infant twin brothers, Cartier and Kartier Martin passed away at birth in Ascension All Saints. They are survived by their parents, Devin Lincoln and Kertell Martin; maternal grandmother, Lisa Pylkas; maternal great-grandmother, Susan Kainz; uncles, Drew Haigh, Spencer Dzurick, and Avante; aunt, Harley Barkley; other relatives and family friends.A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, November 8th, at 1:30 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.