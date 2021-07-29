 Skip to main content
Martin G. Alvarez Jr.
Martin G. Alvarez Jr.

Martin G. Alvarez, Jr.

CALEDONIA – Martin G. Alvarez, Jr., 71, passed away at Ascension All Saints on July 24, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, July 30, 2021 for a visitation from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. A service of remembrance will follow at 5:30 p.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

