CALEDONIA – Martin G. Alvarez, Jr., 71, passed away at Ascension All Saints on July 24, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, July 30, 2021 for a visitation from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. A service of remembrance will follow at 5:30 p.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
