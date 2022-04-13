 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martin D. Stefferud

RACINE—Martin D. Stefferud, 80, passed away at The Villa at Lincoln Park on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Martin is survived by his sons: Roy and Mark Stefferud; grandchildren: Valerie Stefferud, Robert Sus, Anna (Maggie) Peeple, Samantha and Daniel Stefferud; and sister Kathy Richter. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Martin was preceded in death by his older brother Orton and younger brother Jerry Stefferud.

Private family services for Martin were held.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

