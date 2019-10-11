RACINE — Martin D. Pingle, “Marty,” age 89, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, October 14, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 10:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home website or Sunday’s paper for a complete obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
