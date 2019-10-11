{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Martin D. Pingle, “Marty,” age 89, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, October 14, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 10:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home website or Sunday’s paper for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments