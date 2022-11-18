March 8, 1945—Nov. 14, 2022

RACINE—Martin D. McDannel, 77, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 in his home.

Marty was born in Idaho on March 8, 1945 to the late Clarence and Verneil (nee: Damon) McDannel Sr. He was a 1962 graduate of Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

On July 3, 1965, in Racine, he was united in marriage to Judy A. Sommerfeldt.

He was employed as a general supervisor with JI Case until his retirement in 1991.

Marty was good for a laugh. He enjoyed collecting JI Case toy tractors and watching sports. He was most content fishing lake Michigan, ATVing, boating on the pontoon or just being in the Northwoods.

He will be remembered as a one in a million guy, by his wife of 57 years, Judy McDannel; his son James (Kathy) McDannel; his grandchildren Cory, Kaelyn, Cassie, Kendell and Alysa McDannel; his great-grandchildren Jermiah and Kamiya; and his sister Susan Gamroth.

In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by a brother Clarence McDannel Jr.

A memorial visitation for Martin will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in Arpin Cemetery, Arpin, WI.

