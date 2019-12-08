4/14/1952 – 12/4/2019
RACINE – Martin Clarence Straube, 67, of Racine WI, passed away December 4th 2019. He was born in Tacoma, WA on April 14th, 1952.
Martin married the love of his life, Carroll Straube (nee: Seianas) in the summer of 1973. They have three children, Rhett (Stacy) Straube of Taipei, Taiwan, grandchild Ian, Nicholas Straube (Kim Hurlebaus) grandchildren Lucian and Iris, and Amanda Goers (nee Straube) (Christopher) of Milwaukee, WI.
His generosity to his children and grandchildren allowed them to take trips together to Hawaii, Florida, Bali and Italy. He had many passions: American muscle cars, archery, knives and swords, martial arts, body building and champion roughhouser just to name a few. His warmth and kind heart touched everyone he met.
Martin’s career took him to all corners of the globe to purchase and manufacture products like tractors, engines and even kitchenware. He became an expert in his field before retiring in 2012.
He was surrounded by his family when he passed.
He is survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Alyce and Dennis Hermanson, Dale and Gail Seianas, many friends, cousins, nieces, nephews and his best friend/chosen brother Joseph Graceffa and his family.
Martin was preceded in death by Father Ruthven “Bud” Straube; Mother Marjorie (nee: Quella); Sisters Cheryl Watson and Ruthann Cresswell; and Father and Mother-in-law Edward and Beulah “Boots” Seianas.
The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Rudy Byron, the staff of Ascension Franklin Hospital and Heartland Hospice for their attentive and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church in Racine, WI.
Max A. Sass Funeral Home
414-645-4992
