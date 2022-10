STURTEVANT—Martin Dastrup passed away at his residence on October 11, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m. at Miller Reesman Funeral Home with a service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Please see www.miller-reesman.com for full obituary. Miller Reesman Funeral Home. 620 15th Ave., Union Grove, WI.