April 1, 1945—November 7, 2021

UNION GROVE—Martin “Butch” Mueller, Jr., age 76, passed away at his residence on November 7, 2021. He was born on April 1, 1945, in LaValle, WI to parents, Rev. Martin Mueller, Sr. and Marian Sather. On April 23, 1966, Martin married the love of his life, Sharon Whitman. From 1966 to 1968, he proudly served in the United States Army. Following his military service, Martin worked for Culligan Water and Maple Leaf Duck Farm for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, tinkering, remodeling and fixing anything. He will be remembered as loving, hardworking man that took great care of his family. Martin will be dearly missed.

Martin in survived by his loving wife, Sharon; children: Kathy Schumann, Toby (Wendy) Mueller, Troy Mueller and Tammy DeFord; grandchildren: Katie, Riley and Madison; siblings: Paul (Diane) Mueller, Ruthann (Karen) Mueller and David (Chris) Mueller.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Anthony.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Memorial services and full military honors will begin at 12:00 p.m. Private burial at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The family like to extend a special thank you to the staff from Ascension Hospital and Eva from Compassus Hospice for their loving care of Martin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ are appreciated.

Online condolences may be left at

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas &

Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500