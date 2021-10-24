Martin 'Bud' Gorecki

Bud proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. On October 6, 1951 he was united in marriage to Bernice Willms in Cudahy at Holy Family Catholic Church. He was employed by Ladish Co. Inc. for many years until his retirement. Bud was an active member and volunteer at St. Rita Catholic Church. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and Curcio, served as a lay minister at the hospital and the LST Assn. Bud was a talented craftsman and took great pride in building and taking care of his home. He dedicated many hours at Habitat for Humanity and was always willing to lend a helping hand at HALO. He also was an avid Packers fan. Above all, Bud cherished time with his family and will be dearly missed.