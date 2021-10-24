Oct. 26, 1926—Oct. 16, 2021
RACINE — Martin “Bud” Gorecki, age 95, with his family by his side, passed away at his residence, on his Birthday, October 16, 2021. He was born in Green Bay, WI, October 16, 1926, son of the late Leo and Ursula (nee: Hernet) Gorecki.
Bud proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. On October 6, 1951 he was united in marriage to Bernice Willms in Cudahy at Holy Family Catholic Church. He was employed by Ladish Co. Inc. for many years until his retirement. Bud was an active member and volunteer at St. Rita Catholic Church. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and Curcio, served as a lay minister at the hospital and the LST Assn. Bud was a talented craftsman and took great pride in building and taking care of his home. He dedicated many hours at Habitat for Humanity and was always willing to lend a helping hand at HALO. He also was an avid Packers fan. Above all, Bud cherished time with his family and will be dearly missed.
Surviving is his wife Bernice of 70 years; daughters: Kathleen (Daniel) Voskuil, Debra (Carl) Roland Hodge; grandchildren: Jacqueline Roland, Theodore Voskuil, Jillian Roland and Ahlexzandra Hodge; sister, Lucille Grambow, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: June Kah, Judith (Roger) Londo, Russell (Elizabeth) Willms; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parent’s, he was preceded in death by brothers: John and George and sisters: Arlene, Eleanor, and Esther.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Bud’s life will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Tuesday 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church or to HALO have been suggested by the family.
The funeral will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home web site, Select Bud’s page, Select Service and Select Live Stream.
