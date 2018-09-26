Martin A. Reesman
KANSASVILLE—Martin A. Reesman, 94, passed away September 23, 2018 at Burlington Memorial Hospital.
He was born February 13, 1924 to Gerhard and Elizabeth (nee Ketterhagen) Reesman on the family farm in Dover Township. He graduated from Racine County Ag School, Rochester. Martin married Dorothy Green on August 29, 1950 in Dubuque, IA and together they raised four children. Martin was an Army Veteran and served during WWII in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater at the end of the war. He worked as a dairy farmer his whole life. Hobbies included watching Packers and Brewers, playing cards, and gardening. Martin was a member of the Kansasville VFW and was on the Board of Racine County Agricultural Society (Racine County Fair) for many years.
Martin is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Peter (Debra) Reesman, of Kansasville, George Reesman of Kansasville, Carl (Penny) Reesman of Lebanon, MO, and Arlene (David) Rowntree of Union Grove; grandchildren, Jean (Pat) Uhlenhake of Horicon, Andrew (Kristi) Rowntree of Kansasville, Karen Rowntree of Minneapolis, MN, Susan Rowntree of Union Grove, Erick Harrison and Dustin Harrison of Lebanon, MO; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Ian, Lydia, Maggie, Laura, and Lucian; sister-in-law, Ginny Reesman; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Henry, Louis, William, Albert, Loretta, Lawrence, and Mary; and Dorothy’s siblings, Roger, Riley, and Eugene Green.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, September 28 from 10 am – 12 noon at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dover. Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Fr. Russell Arnett will begin at 12 noon. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
