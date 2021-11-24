Martin A. Gister, Sr.

Sept. 9, 1928 – Nov. 19, 2021

RACINE – Martin Adam Gister, age 93, passed away in his sleep at Ascension All Saints Hospital after suffering a heart attack on November 18, 2021.

Martin was born in Teresa, WI on September 9, 1928 to Leo and Josephine (nee Ulko) Gister. The youngest of 12 children, Martin dropped out of high school at the age of 17 to serve our country in the United States Navy beginning in the final months of WWII. After leaving the service, Martin worked as a machinist for several area companies before returning to school to complete his G.E.D. at the age of 40.

Martin retired in 1988 after 26 years of service at J.I. Case, where he worked in quality control. Martin met the love of his life, Florence Kochanski, at Duke’s Club in Racine shortly after his time in the Navy and the two married in 1957. Soon after, their family grew as they welcomed daughter Claudia and sons Martin, Jr. and Phillip, whom they raised in the home they built together on Kentucky Street in Racine.

Martin was a lifetime member of the U.A.W. Local 180 and, for decades, was an active member of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine. A devoted Catholic, he was often found in the front row whenever his wife would sing in the choir. Beloved by many, Martin was known for his mischievous sense of humor and ready smile. He adored his six grandsons, with whom he shared his many skills, wisdom, and the occasional practical joke. An avid traveler, he and Florence enjoyed many cruises and excursions in their retirement.

Later in life, Martin could often be found at the kitchen table with a cup of coffee, watching his favorite western movies, or doting on his cherished great-grandchildren.

Martin is preceded in death by both parents, all of his siblings, son-in-law Raymond J. McDermott, M.D., and beloved son Phillip Gister. He is survived by his heartbroken wife, Florence; daughter, Claudia McDermott; son, Martin (Beth) Gister, Jr.; grandsons: James Cameron (Alisha) Macintosh III, Adam, Collin, and Evan Macintosh, Michael Andrew and Ryan Gister; great-grandchildren: Rhoda and Lev Macintosh, and great-granddaughter Reveille Macintosh; an expansive network of nieces and nephews; St. Lucy Church family; and many beloved friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, Racine, WI 53403, with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Visitation will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church on Friday prior to mass beginning at 9:30 a.m.

