RACINE—Martha Ross, age 79, passed away, Thursday, September 13, 2018 at St. Paul, MN.
Martha “Mot” was born in New Albany, Mississippi to Homer and Annie Jones in 1939. She came to Racine in 1948. After graduating from Horlick High School, she attended a few years of college and eventually became employed by Case New Holland (CNH). She would remain and retire there as an Executive Secretary after 30 years of employment. Once retired, she became a community activist. She was a member of Sustainable Racine Steering Committee; The Central City Task Force; State Street Businessmen Civic Association and Neighborhood Watch. She also was a member of CNH 20 years Club.
She was a born again Christian and was a faithful member of Greater Grace Temple COGIC beginning in 1976 and served as a secretary for a short period of time. She also worked in the church’s daycare as administrative office support. In 2004 She changed her membership to United Church of God in Christ, where she remained faithful under the leadership of Pastor Curtis Doss.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Timothy High, and her daughter, Teresa High. Three grandchildren, Javen, Jamias, and JaShana Pitt; 6 great-grandchildren; Special cousin Ernestine Freeman, and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Annie Jones; two sisters, Annie Mae Dyess and Mary Grace Cox; three nephews Roger, Larome Davis, and Edward Dyess Jr.
A Homegoing celebration will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 12:00 P.M. with Reverend Curtis Doss officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.
