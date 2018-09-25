Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Martha Ross

RACINE—Martha Ross, age 79, passed away, Thursday, September 13, 2018 at St. Paul, MN.

A Homegoing celebration will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 12:00 P.M. with Reverend Curtis Doss officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

