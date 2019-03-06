February 8, 1945—March 2, 2019
RACINE – Martha Rodriguez, 74, passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2019.
Martha was born to the late Jesus and Manuela (nee Martinez) Hernandez Sr. on February 8, 1945, Los Angeles, TX. Martha was united in marriage to Israel Moreno Rodriguez Sr., in Kenosha, WI, on September 7, 1961.
Martha worked as a cook for a school in Mount Calm, Texas. She retired from the school in 2003. She had a passion for gardening and crafting. Martha was also artistic, she was very talented at drawing and coloring. She enjoyed going to flea markets and thrift shops, always searching for the best deals. Martha’s favorite color was purple and she also loved butterflies. Above all, Martha deeply loved all her grandchildren and her family.
Left to cherish Martha’s memory is her loving husband of 58 years, Israel Rodriguez Sr.; her sisters: Emilia Lara and Jane (Richard) Guzman; her children: Saul Jesse (Su) Rodriguez, Melinda Rodriguez, Rubin Rodriguez, Israel (Tammy) Rodriguez Jr., Joel (Monica) Rodriguez, and Mark (Rachel) Rodriguez; 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Martha is preceded in death by her siblings: Jesus Hernandez Jr., Beatrice Marroquin, Dicidoro Hernandez, Noel Hernandez, and Antonio Hernandez; her daughter, Ida Rose Rodriguez; and her granddaughter, Catarina Ellise Rodriguez.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Martha on Friday, March, 8, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Wilson Funeral Home. A celebration of Martha’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. Another visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice nurses of Ascension All Saints.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53405
262-634-3361
