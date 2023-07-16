RACINE—Martha Pauline Nailor, “Paula”, age 77, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Buffalo, NY, June 26, 1946, and had been a resident of Racine since 1998. Paula was devoted to her family. She loved to cook and will be remembered for her baked beans. Above all she treasured time spent with her family and friends who became family.

She will be dearly missed. She had three daughters: Patricia (Dennis) Durgan, Eddith Jane, and her favorite, Linda Crandall (yes I wrote this). Of course, acquired daughters: Kayla, Tracie, Armanda, and Kelly, to name a few. She had six grandkids: Timothy, Carol, Amanda and Billy Rose, all from Eddith then Kyle (Brit) and Kalib, from Linda, plus lots of acquired grandkids: Duamel, Cameron , Beaner, Rory, Sam, Meme, Dakota, Aliyah, just to name a few, and then great-grandchildren: Amari, Maple, Luciano, Analaya, Fernando, Damien, Lonnie, just to again name a few, if your name was missed, take it up with her!!