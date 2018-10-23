RACINE—Martha “Marty” Louise Hall, age 79, passed away on Saturday October 20, 2018 at Froedtert South Kenosha Campus.
Funeral services will be held at St. Jude’s Church, 311 Main Street, Monroe City, MO on Saturday, October 27, 2018, 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Jude’s Cemetery, Monroe City, MO. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at St. Jude’s Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org, have been suggested. A Celebration of Life Service, to be held in Racine, is to be announced at a later date.
Please see Wednesday’s Journal Times for a complete notice.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
