RACINE—Martha “Marty” Louise Hall, age 79, passed away on Saturday October 20, 2018 at Froedtert South Kenosha Campus. Martha was born at Levering Hospital in Hannibal, MO at 2:00 p.m. on September 17, 1939, daughter of the late Wilfred and Maxine (nee: Beistle) Dawson.
Marty graduated from Monroe City Elementary School in Monroe City, MO in 1953 and graduated as Valedictorian from Monroe City High School in Monroe City, MO in 1957. Furthering her education, she graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, MO with an Associate of Arts Degree in 1959 and graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1961, pledging Chi Omega in 1959.
On April 30, 1966 at The First Baptist Church in Monroe City she was united in marriage to Henry Howard Hall. Marty’s employment began as a teacher of Education at Hazelwood High School in Hazelwood, MO from 1962 – 1963; continued on as secretary for Edward Dean at Great Lakes Carbon Corporation in Clayton, MO from 1963 – 1964; secretary for Gary Zook at American Yearbook Company in Hannibal, MO from 1964 – 1966; secretary at Stassen, Kostos & Mason, P.C. from 1981-1985; secretary at Law Offices of John W. Knuteson, S.C. from 1986-1997; and finally secretary at Knuteson, Powers & Wheeler, S.C. from 1998-2005.
She was actively involved in the Racine community as President of the Racine Chapter of the Junior Women’s Club from 1977 – 1978, member of AAUW for many years, active member of PEO since 1958, member of Sacred Journeys Congregation since its founding in 2011, and was an active member of the Democratic Party. She enjoyed time volunteering at the The Holiday Fair at Memorial Hall, The Prairie School’s annual rummage sale & silent auction, and as a volunteer usher at The Racine Theatre Guild for many years. She volunteered for Wheaton Franciscan, All Saints Hospital from 2005 – 2013.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bridge, reading mystery novels and attending the theater. She was proud to be a Green Bay Packer fan and shareholder. She travelled extensively throughout the world including Africa, The America’s (Central, North & South), Asia, Europe and the Middle East with perhaps her favorite place being Door County, WI. She was famous for her Christmas cookies baked and gifted to many with love.
Marvelous Martha will be dearly missed by her children, Kevin (John Cebuhar) Hall of Chicago, IL; Lara Hall of Johnstown, CO; sister, Mary (Lee) Linhardt of Highlands Ranch, CO; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at St. Jude’s Church, 311 Main Street, Monroe City, MO on Saturday, October 27, 2018, 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Jude’s Cemetery, Monroe City, MO. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at St. Jude’s Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org, have been suggested. A Celebration of Life Service, to be held in Racine, is to be announced at a later date.
