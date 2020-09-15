Martha M. Call

Martha was born in Kenosha on March 4, 1923 to the late John and Pauline (nee: Rebro) Thomka. She attended Kenosha High School. During that time, she was an accomplished gymnast with the Sokols and she met a handsome young gymnast from Racine by the name of Frank Galis. On July 19, 1941, they were united in marriage prior to Frank serving in WWII. Frank passed away on November 6, 1986. On January 1, 1990 she married Knute Call, of whom passed away on December 28, 1998. She was a proud & dedicated homemaker, but later in life she did enjoy working at the polls and for a few years at Christiano’s Super Market.