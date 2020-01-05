Martha Jane Lewis

August 22, 1926 – December 31, 2019
Lewis, Martha Jane (nee: Nannemann), age 93, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on December 31, 2019 at Waterford Senior Living. Martha was born on the Nannemann family farm in Waterford on August 22, 1926, the daughter of Bernard and Josephine (nee: Hinricher) Nannemann. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas Graded School of Waterford and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Burlington. She married Gordon Eugene Lewis at St. Thomas Aquinas on November 3, 1945. The couple had six children on the farm. Martha was very active in her beloved St. Thomas Church working fish fries and was the “Queen of the dessert table” with her cherry cheesecake and held the secret turkey dressing recipe for Church gatherings. She was the second oldest member of the Honey Creek Civic Club. Martha loved to entertain her family with food and fun on Sundays. During the summer months much time was spent in her huge garden. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Survived by children: Dave, Terry (LaVerne), Dan (Marge), Jim (Debbie), and Janice (Mike) Martin. Further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with one sister, Dorine Cannon, and by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon, infant daughter Connie, daughter-in-law Karen, along with her sisters and brothers.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 3 – 4:45 P.M. with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 5:00 P.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. A light luncheon will follow Mass, held in the church basement. Inurnment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Burlington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Thomas Church Food Pantry.
