Martha J. Muller

July 6, 1924—March 15, 2022

RACINE—Martha Jane (nee: Fay) Muller, 97, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Springfield, OH on July 6, 1924, the daughter of the late Walter and Kathryn (nee Littrell) Fay. On October 31, 1954, Martha was united in marriage to John “Hans” Muller. She was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran church for many years.

Surviving are her grandchildren: Timothy (Kelly) Saavedra, Sr., Kimberly (Howie Macreno) Hardt, and Mark (Cathy) Hardt; 10 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; extended family and many dear friends.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2000, and daughter, Margaret “Peggy” (Alfred) Hardt.

Funeral services for Martha will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479