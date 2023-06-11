July 8, 1934—May 10, 2023

RACINE—Martha Burman, age 88, of Racine, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023.

She was born in Racine on July 8, 1934, the second daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth (nee: Dadian) DerHovsepian.

Martha was united in marriage to Irvin J. Burman on June 9, 1956, at St. Mesrob Armenian Church and remained married until Irv’s death in 2014.

Martha and Irv were members of Pentecost Lutheran Church for decades where Martha served in many capacities. Martha worked as a teacher assistant at Goodland Elementary with Racine Unified and loved working with the children and reading them stories and helping them learn.

Martha enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite activity was her Aquacise classes at the YWCA and going to lunch with Irv at Taco Bell. Martha loved to sketch in her art books and visit with family and friends.

Martha leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Cathy (Tim) Darsey, and Robert Burman; her daughter-in-law, Patty Burman; her grandchildren: Jessica (Josh) Carter, Scott (Allison) Darsey, Peter Burman, and Elizabeth Burman; her four great-grandchildren: Everly and Cole Carter and Raegan and Jake Darsey; and her brother, Jack (Pat) DerHovsepian.

Along with her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by her son, Michael, and her sister, Sandy Vincent.

A celebration of Martha’s life will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., Racine. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church after the service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000