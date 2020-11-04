Martha Ann Domanik, age 69, of Waterford, died October 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington with her loving husband beside her. Martha was born to Jack and Kathleen (nee: Kratz) Becker October 18, 1951 in Kenosha. She grew up in the Kenosha and Racine area before graduating from Salem Central High School. Martha worked for SC Johnson in Racine as an Executive Secretary for many years before moving to the Waterford area in 1996. Martha met the love of her life in Joe Domanik and after their engagement were married January 23, 2004 in the Dominican Republic. Martha and Joe together loved to shake dice, travel, cruise to the Islands and show their classic cars at car shows. There is one thing Martha loved more than anything, that is Family; family get togethers and many wonderful friends. She will be dearly missed.