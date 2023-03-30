Jan. 18, 1938—Mar. 25, 2023

RACINE—Marshall Jerome Merrill, “Jerry”, age 85, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was born in Racine, January 18, 1938, the second of seven children of Rodney and Ruth (Nee: Thomas) Merrill. Jerry graduated from Lutheran High School “Class of 1956”.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 59 years, Margaret; three children: Todd (Patty) Merrill, Wendy (Mark) Burkinshaw, Holly (Jason) Coe; six grandchildren: Jessica and Thomas Merrill, Andrew and Sarah Burkinshaw, Corbin and Spencer Coe; siblings: Larry (Karen) Merrill, John (Barb) Merrill, Pat (Gary) Rock, Kathy Merrill; in-laws, Rich Winterle, Don Winterle, Bob (Birgit) Winterle, Larry Winterle, Wally Winterle, Jim Stratman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 12:30 p.m. Visitation at the funeral home Tuesday, 5:00—7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. until time of service.

For the full obituary please see Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home website.

