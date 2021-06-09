Marsha M. Harbin

Nov. 26, 1937 – June 4, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – Marsha Mary Harbin, age 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of her family, at her daughter's home in Burlington, on Friday evening, June 4, 2021.
Marsha was born in Bradley, SD on November 26, 1937 to the late Quentin and Mary (nee Grimes) Towles. Growing up in Austin, MN, she met a young man in high school by the name of Terrance "Terry" Harbin. They both worked at a local movie theater (she was in tickets and concession and he was an usher), fell in love and the rest is history. The high school sweethearts were married on August 15, 1957 in Richmond, VA where Terry was stationed while serving in the United States Navy.
For many years, Marsha was employed as a beloved "lunch room lady" at SC Johnson Elementary School, from where she retired. Marsha also served as bookkeeper for The Dance Centre where her children were actively involved with dance lessons for years. With a profound Catholic faith, she was a devoted member and daily mass participant of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among her interests, Marsha enjoyed bowling, camping, hiking, traveling and square dancing with Terry. She also had quite an extensive collection of thimbles and angel figurines and crocheted many blankets as gifts over the years. Above all, she was extremely dedicated to her family and loved spending time with all of her loved ones.
Surviving are her children: Loni Bethea, Leann (Mike) Greenquist, Edwin Harbin (fiance, Angela Lunetta) and Denice (Rick) Legois; grandchildren: Chantil, Orland (Angelina) and Michael Mott, Katrina, Max and Felisha Greenquist; great-grandchildren: Quentin, Jon, Dakota, Dawson, Samantha, Nixon and Charlotte; great-great-granddaughter, Eevee; step-grandchildren: Tara (David) Batesole and Raymond (Stacy) Hummel; step-great-grandchildren: Landen, Nolan, Noah and Annabella; sisters: Barbara (Clay) Citrano and Patricia (Robert) Sanderson; brothers-in-law: Dennis (Sherlyn) Harbin and David (Bonnie) Harbin; sister-in-law, Patricia Harbin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marsha was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Quentin and Mary Towles; beloved husband, Terry Harbin (passed away January 18, 2016); infant daughter, Mary Harbin; adored granddaughter, Lynzay Legois; brother, Roger (Peggy) Towles; Terry's father, Charles (Lillian) Harbin; Terry's mother, Bertha (Newell) Pate; and brother-in-law, Keith Harbin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil, MCBS officiating. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum on Hwy 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 5:00–7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Memorials to the St. Lucy Food Pantry have been suggested.
Special note of thanks to Compassus Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Marsha's time of need, and to Mom's faithful caretaker Wenona from Covered Care for the compassionate care she provided this past year. Many thanks to all of our family and friends for the many prayers and acts of kindness offered. May God bless all of you!
