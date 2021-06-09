Marsha M. Harbin

Marsha was born in Bradley, SD on November 26, 1937 to the late Quentin and Mary (nee Grimes) Towles. Growing up in Austin, MN, she met a young man in high school by the name of Terrance "Terry" Harbin. They both worked at a local movie theater (she was in tickets and concession and he was an usher), fell in love and the rest is history. The high school sweethearts were married on August 15, 1957 in Richmond, VA where Terry was stationed while serving in the United States Navy.

For many years, Marsha was employed as a beloved "lunch room lady" at SC Johnson Elementary School, from where she retired. Marsha also served as bookkeeper for The Dance Centre where her children were actively involved with dance lessons for years. With a profound Catholic faith, she was a devoted member and daily mass participant of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among her interests, Marsha enjoyed bowling, camping, hiking, traveling and square dancing with Terry. She also had quite an extensive collection of thimbles and angel figurines and crocheted many blankets as gifts over the years. Above all, she was extremely dedicated to her family and loved spending time with all of her loved ones.