Marsha L. Hunt

Marsha was born in Chicago, IL on February 1, 1951 to the late Benjamin and Betty (nee: Johnson) Hunt. A 1969 graduate of JI Case High School, she went on to become a Registered Nurse from KTI School of Nursing in 1971. Being a nurse wasn’t a job for Marsha…it was a way of life. She served the Kenosha community as a nurse at St. Catherine’s Hospital before moving over to Oncology of Wisconsin, now known as Aurora Cancer Center, from where she retired in 2016 when her own health began to fail. If you save somebody’s life…you are a hero, if you save thousands of lives…you are a nurse. Marsha truly was a heroic nurse. She dedicated her entire life to helping others in need.