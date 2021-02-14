RACINE – Marsha K. Roushia (LaFournier), age 68, passed away on February 6, 2021. She was the daughter of Howard and Nancy LaFournier. She leaves behind her sister, Karin LaFournier; children, Kally Arneson, Aaron Graham, Kyle (LaTasha) Roushia, and Kory Roushia; grandchildren, Kurtiss, Deandra, Trenten, Rhonni, and Ezrah; three great-grandchildren; her niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, two grandsons and a granddaughter.