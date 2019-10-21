April 23, 1943—October 18, 2019
RACINE—Marsha Ann Barrett, 76, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
A celebration of Marsha’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 3 pm with Pastor Luke Jacob officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 pm until the time of service. Marsha’s final resting place will be at Wood National Cemetery with her husband, Jim. Memorials in Marsha’s name may be directed to the American Parkinson Disease Wisconsin Chapter (5900 Monona Drive, Suite 407, Monona, WI 53716). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
